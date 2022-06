Is Abbott Laboratories Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is a top healthcare stock that's been in the news recently for its role in the U.S. baby formula shortage. It's the biggest supplier of Similac, and manufacturing challenges have affected consumers across the country. But the company is now restarting its operations at its Michigan plant. And there's more good news -- it recently obtained approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its next-generation glucose monitor. The healthcare stock is down more than 17% this year, worse than the S&P 500's 13% drop. Could Abbott be a good buy right now, in light of these recent developments?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading