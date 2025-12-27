AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
|
27.12.2025 20:30:00
Is AbbVie a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
While the healthcare sector has not kept pace with broader equities so far, some industry leaders have. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a pharmaceutical giant, is one of them. The company's shares are up by 29% this year. The drugmaker has consistently beaten the market (with some exceptions) since it became publicly traded in 2013. But can it keep that streak going heading into 2026? Let's find out whether AbbVie is a buy, sell, or hold for the next year.One key reason AbbVie has outperformed the market this year is that it has performed well financially. Through the first nine months of the year, the company's revenue increased by 8% year over year to $44.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share declined to $7.29 (down from $7.96), primarily due to acquisition-related charges. There is not much to worry about there. AbbVie should maintain that momentum heading into 2026 and, for that matter, for the rest of the decade. In early 2024, the company released its long-term guidance, projecting high single-digit revenue growth through 2029.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!