14.04.2024 07:23:00
Is AbbVie a Millionaire Maker?
Big pharma stocks like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) usually aren't high on the list that investors look to for opportunities that could make them into millionaires. After all, they aren't typically in the news for good reasons, and despite relying on the lifesaving medicines that they produce, most people aren't talking to their coworkers about how their products are going to be in every household or core enablers for some grand global trend.But as keen investors know, sometimes the best opportunities are lying ignored in plain sight. So let's take a minute to evaluate whether a timely investment in AbbVie could make you millions and under what conditions.AbbVie's value proposition to investors is that it's a differentiated and top-performing pharmaceutical company that has a knack for engaging in the right research and development (R&D) work to compete in lucrative drug markets and win. And when AbbVie wins, it can win big, which could drive major returns for shareholders over time. Take its medicine called Humira, for instance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
