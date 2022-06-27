|
27.06.2022 12:13:00
Is AbbVie About To Get A New Blockbuster Drug?
Last month, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the compound ABBV-951 to treat motor fluctuations in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease. The pharma company expects to make more submissions to other regulatory authorities in the months ahead for the experimental treatment. Thus, it's worth asking the following question: What will the global sales potential of the drug be if approved by the FDA and other agencies? Let's dig into the Parkinson's disease market to find out. Parkinson's disease is a progressive and chronic neurological disorder with symptoms including tremors, muscle rigidity, slow movement, and balance difficulty. The motor symptoms result from the loss of dopamine-producing brain cells, according to AbbVie. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
