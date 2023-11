Is AbbVie Still a Good Dividend Stock to Buy?

One thing income seekers don't want to see from the businesses they invest in is a major disruption to their incoming cash flows. Unfortunately for shareholders of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), the drugmaker's top-selling product, Humira, lost patent-protected market exclusivity in the U.S. earlier this year.U.S. Humira sales came in at $18.6 billion last year, or around 41% of total revenue. Its loss of exclusivity is creating a mighty big hole to fill, but there are some powerful new growth drivers in AbbVie 's product portfolio.The dividend payout has grown 285% since its inception in 2013. Let's measure AbbVie's strengths against the challenges it's facing to see if it's still a good dividend stock to buy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel