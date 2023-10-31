|
31.10.2023 10:23:00
Is AbbVie Still a Good Dividend Stock to Buy?
One thing income seekers don't want to see from the businesses they invest in is a major disruption to their incoming cash flows. Unfortunately for shareholders of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), the drugmaker's top-selling product, Humira, lost patent-protected market exclusivity in the U.S. earlier this year.U.S. Humira sales came in at $18.6 billion last year, or around 41% of total revenue. Its loss of exclusivity is creating a mighty big hole to fill, but there are some powerful new growth drivers in AbbVie's product portfolio.The dividend payout has grown 285% since its inception in 2013. Let's measure AbbVie's strengths against the challenges it's facing to see if it's still a good dividend stock to buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 steigen (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in AbbVie von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.23
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 zum Start des Montagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.23
|Ausblick: AbbVie stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel AbbVie-Aktie: Hätte sich eine AbbVie-Kapitalanlage von vor einem Jahr bezahlt gemacht? (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in AbbVie abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: AbbVie vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in AbbVie abgeworfen (finanzen.at)