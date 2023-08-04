|
04.08.2023 14:19:37
Is AbbVie Stock a Buy for Income Investors?
There are very few constants in life. But bills coming in on a routine basis is one of them. This is what makes income investing an appealing strategy for investors to generate the cash flow necessary to fund their lifestyles.However, not all income stocks are created equal. Yield-focused investors are arguably best off picking companies with decades of dividend growth under their belt. Counting its time as a division of Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has 51 successive years of dividend growth to its name. But should income investors buy this Dividend King? Let's take a closer look at AbbVie's fundamentals and valuation to see if an answer can be found. AbbVie's countless medicines are prescribed by healthcare professionals to treat over 62 million patients each year. They treat a variety of common health conditions, such as cancer, atopic dermatitis, and migraine. Thanks to the breadth of its drug portfolio, it shouldn't come as a surprise that AbbVie sports a $260 billion market capitalization -- the fourth largest among drugmakers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
