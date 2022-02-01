|
01.02.2022 17:45:00
Is AbbVie Stock a Buy Now?
With a market cap of more than $243 billion, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies on the planet. As an investment, its shares have outperformed the market over the past five years with a total return of 175% against the market's 107%. Will the future be as lucrative for shareholders? Or will headwinds to its revenue growth end up spoiling the party? In my view, AbbVie is probably going to be successful in the long term, but the next few years will be quite challenging. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!