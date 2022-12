Is AbbVie Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Given the volatility of AbbVie 's (NYSE: ABBV) stock over the past year, it's pretty clear that traders are worried about next year's impending Humira patent cliff. But it's not as if the company didn't see this coming and didn't prepare for it.As a result, the pharmaceutical stock is up more than 36% so far this year but still appears to be attractively priced, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of slightly less than 12.It appears the market has already priced in the potential for reduced earnings for the company. Although the way AbbVie is going, an earnings slump is likely to be short-lived.Continue reading