Is AbbVie Stock a Buy Now?

Pharmaceutical company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been a double-deal of price growth and dividend income over the past five years. It achieved 129% in total returns in that time, outpacing the S&P 500.The company is transitioning after losing patent protection for its top-selling drug Humira, which drove the years of growth that benefited shareholders. AbbVie has shown encouraging signs, but the stock has been flat over the past year.Is AbbVie poised to regain its spark, or is the stock's epic run ending?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel