Is AbbVie Stock a Buy Now?

Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is getting used to life without Humira. Not literally, but the former global top-seller did lose patent exclusivity last year, and sales plummeted as cheaper generic alternatives entered the market.So, why has AbbVie stock soared nearly 30% over the past three months to new all-time highs? More importantly, have investors missed their opportunity to buy the stock and still see satisfactory investment returns?AbbVie's management has put on a masterclass in executing its transition away from a patent-protected Humira, and it makes the stock a compelling long-term investment idea.