Is AbbVie Stock a Buy Now?

Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is undergoing significant changes. Last year, the company lost U.S. patent exclusivity for its biggest cash cow, immunosuppressant Humira, and is now seeing its sales move in the wrong direction. And more recently, AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez announced he was stepping down to become the company's executive chairman.Gonzalez had been at the head of AbbVie since it split from its former parent company, Abbott Laboratories, in 2013. The stock delivered excellent returns under his leadership. Does this signal the end of AbbVie's market-beating days? Let's consider whether the shares are still worth buying.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel