|
05.12.2022 11:57:00
Is AbbVie Stock a Smart Contrarian Pick for 2023?
Imagine that someone asks you to invest in a business. This business has been highly successful in the past. However, its top-selling product accounts for nearly 38% of total revenue. And sales for that product are about to tank due to competition. Do you invest in the business? I suspect most people would take a pass based on the information provided. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) currently faces the exact scenario described above. Its megablockbuster drug Humira faces biosimilar competition in the U.S. beginning next year. This loss of exclusivity is viewed as the biggest reason to stay away from AbbVie. But is the big pharma stock actually a smart contrarian pick for 2023?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AbbVie Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AbbVie Inc
|155,36
|0,05%