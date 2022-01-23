|
Is AbbVie Stock a Top Pick for 2022?
Inflation is rampant. Treasury yields are rising, and the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates multiple times in 2022. Many growth and technology stocks are getting hammered as a result, and investors are looking for a safe haven. In the case of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), look no further. AbbVie is a global prescription drug developer, manufacturer, and distributor that was spun off from parent company Abbott Labs back in 2013. Its stock is trading near all-time highs as analysts and investors begin to see management's vision taking shape. Risks that were previously thought to be serious enough to hamper results are being managed well. The company is making record revenue, and the dividend is safe and growing. The stock has recently risen substantially from under $110 per share in October 2021 to over $131 now; however, there's still room for this stock to reward investors in 2022. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
