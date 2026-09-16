Is AbbVie the Best Dividend King to Buy in September?

Dividend Kings are arguably among the best income stocks on the planet. These are corporations that have raised their payouts for at least 50 consecutive years. However, members of this elite group aren't all created equal. Some, like Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), are going through challenging periods, while others, such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), are posting solid financial results. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a pharmaceutical giant, is a popular member of this group with a lot going for it. Is this drugmaker the best Dividend King to buy this month? Let's find out.

AbbVie is a Dividend King by virtue of its legacy as a former division of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT). Including the time AbbVie spent under the wing of its former parent company, it has increased its payouts for 54 consecutive years. But AbbVie has been impressive in its own right since splitting from Abbott in 2013. AbbVie has grown its dividends at rates similar to Abbott since 2013 and has delivered much better returns over this period.

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