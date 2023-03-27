|
27.03.2023 12:53:00
Is Accenture Stock a Buy Now?
Accenture's (NYSE: ACN) stock jumped 7% on March 23, after it posted its latest earnings report. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Feb. 28, the IT services giant's revenue rose 5% (9% in local currency terms) to $15.8 billion and exceeded analysts' expectations by $220 million. Its adjusted earnings rose 6% to $2.69 per share and also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.19.Accenture's growth rates were stable, but its stock is still trading more than 30% below its all-time high from December 2021. Should investors buy it today as a turnaround play?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
