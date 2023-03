Is Activision Blizzard Stock a Buy Even Without the Microsoft Deal?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the past year, the video game industry has been intensely focused on one topic: Microsoft 's (NASDAQ: MSFT) proposed buyout of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $75 billion. The deal -- which could end up being one of the largest in corporate finance history -- is under review by regulators in the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union for potential anti-competitive or anti-consumer issues.With a current spread to the closing deal price of 12.4%, merger arbitrage investors are making bets that the deal will get approved sometime soon, with Microsoft expecting the decision to be finalized at some point this summer.A lot of analysts are spending their time trying to figure out whether government regulators will approve this deal. But is Activision Blizzard stock a buy regardless of a confirmed deal? I think it might be. Continue reading