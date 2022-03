Is Adobe Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Adobe's (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock dipped 3% during after hours trading on Mar. 22 following the release of its first-quarter earnings report.Its revenue rose 9% year-over-year to $4.26 billion, which exceeded analysts' estimates by $20 million. On an adjusted basis, which excludes an extra week in the prior-year quarter and currency impacts, its revenue rose 17%. Its adjusted net income increased 6% to $1.6 billion, or $3.37 per share, which surpassed analysts' expectations by three cents.However, Adobe's second-quarter guidance broadly missed Wall Street's forecasts. It expects its revenue to rise 13% year-over-year and for its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to grow 9%. Analysts had expected its revenue and adjusted EPS to increase 15% and 11%, respectively.