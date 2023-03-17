|
17.03.2023 14:53:00
Is Adobe Stock a Buy Now?
Adobe's (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock rose 5% during after-hours trading after it posted its latest earnings report. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on March 3, the cloud-based software company's revenue grew 9% year over year (13% in constant currency terms) to $4.66 billion and beat analysts' estimates by $40 million. Its adjusted EPS increased 13% to $3.80 and also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.12.For the second quarter, Adobe expects its revenue to rise 8%-9% year over year on a reported basis as its adjusted EPS increases 12%-13%. Those headline numbers looked stable, but Adobe's stock remains nearly 50% below its all-time high. Should investors pick up some shares of this cloud software giant today?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!