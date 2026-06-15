Adobe Aktie

Adobe für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871981 / ISIN: US00724F1012

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15.06.2026 17:53:12

Is Adobe Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up?

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock is down 50% over the past year, and investors think this will be one of the losers of the age of AI. But the company continues to perform well with revenue growing and free cash flow coming in. Now that the stock is trading for under 10x earnings and free cash flow, is this a deal that's too good to pass up? That's the answer I try to find in this video. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 12, 2026. The video was published on June 15, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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