|
21.08.2023 13:28:00
Is Advance Auto Parts Stock a Buy?
It's been a difficult ride for investors of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP). The stock is down 56% in the last five years, compared to a 54% gain for the S&P 500 index. And it has tanked 53% just this year. It's likely an understatement to say that there's a ton of pessimism surrounding this business. It's no wonder that, as of this writing, shares of Advance Auto Parts trade at a trailing-price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.3. That might be compelling for investors looking for deep value stocks. But I think it's best to avoid the company altogether. Here's why. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
