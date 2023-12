Is Advance Auto Parts Stock a Buy?

I'd be putting it lightly if I said that shareholders in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) have had a difficult time. It's been worse than that. Just this year, the stock has tanked 64%, while the broader S&P 500 is up nearly 19% (as of the morning of Nov. 27).However, some might be eyeing the beaten-down valuation as a worthwhile opportunity. So, is this aftermarket auto retail stock a smart buy for investors right now? In my opinion, it's best to avoid the business altogether. Let's take a closer look at Advance Auto Parts .Shares of Advance Auto Parts have gotten so hammered as a direct result of disappointing financial results. The most recent quarter, which ended on Oct. 7, continued the worries. The stock is down more than 6% since that latest earnings announcement on Nov. 15.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel