Is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a Buy?

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) doesn't have the market share or Wall Street buzz that archrival Nvidia does in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. But rest assured, second place isn't necessarily a bad place to be.The company has an ocean of opportunity ahead of it, with a rapidly growing AI market that will give AMD every opportunity to grab a piece. Also, market volatility has returned, and shares are down nearly 20% over the past month.I'll explain why this is a stellar buying opportunity for long-term investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel