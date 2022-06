Is Adyen a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The global card payment market is forecast to grow rapidly in the coming years. According to Nilson Report, a credit card news a data service, global card payments volume will reach $52.4 trillion by 2026, and for every single transaction, there needs to be a payment processor. Therefore, with digital payments scaling up quickly, there is an immense opportunity for payment processors to thrive. Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) is an appealing pick in this market. Although many investors might not know the company, if you ever bought a burger from McDonald's or paid for your Spotify subscription with a debit card or digital form of payment, you have used Adyen , which is based in Amsterdam. With the shares about 60% below their all-time highs, should you add this payments processor to your portfolio?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading