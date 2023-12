Is Adyen Stock a Buy?

While investors might be very familiar with payments businesses like Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, or Block, a company like Adyen probably flies under the radar. That's likely because it is based in Europe and not the U.S.But Adyen should be on your watch list.The company provides merchants in various industries with a single integrated platform that allows them to accept payments via mobile, online, or in-person transactions, with other services offered. It's worth mentioning that Adyen 's customer list includes some of the most well-known enterprises out there, like McDonald's, Spotify, and Microsoft.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel