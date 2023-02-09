|
09.02.2023 16:32:57
Is Adyen Stock a Buy Now?
Adyen's (OTC: ADYE.Y) stock dropped 15% on Feb. 8 in response to its latest earnings report. In the second half of 2022, the Dutch digital payments provider's revenue rose 30% year over year to 722 million euros ($775 million) but missed the consensus forecast by 14 million euros. It mainly blamed that slowdown on its sluggish e-commerce sales in Europe, which offset its stronger post-pandemic growth across travel-oriented sectors. On the bottom line, Adyen's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose just 4% to 372 million euros ($399 million), which broadly missed analysts' expectations for 25% growth. It mainly blamed that big miss on its big hiring spree throughout the year.Adyen ended the year with 3,332 full-time employees, representing 53% growth from the end of 2021. But instead of pruning that workforce, Adyen told investors it would grow its head count at a similar rate in 2023 as it prioritized its long-term expansion over its near-term profits.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Adyen N.V. Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-50 Shmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Adyen N.V. Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-50 Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!