Ferguson Aktie
WKN DE: A2JAL6 / ISIN: JE00BFYFZP55
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29.04.2026 16:51:03
Is Aehr Test Systems Stock a Buy or Sell After Hedge Fund Halter Ferguson Dumped Shares Worth $20 Million?
According to an SEC filing dated April 28, 2026, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. reduced its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)by 627,498 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was approximately $20.07 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund reported a quarter-end position of 14,631 shares, valued at $542,522.Aehr Test Systems is a specialized provider of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, focused on enabling efficient and reliable testing for logic, memory, and photonic integrated circuits.The company leverages proprietary technology to address the evolving needs of chip manufacturers, particularly in high-growth and high-reliability applications. Its comprehensive product suite and focus on wafer-level solutions position it as a key partner for customers seeking to enhance device quality and production throughput.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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