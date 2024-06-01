|
01.06.2024 16:38:00
Is AeroVironment Stock a Buy at Its 52-Week High?
AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) is flying high, with shares rallying more than 55% this year, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The defense contractor is seeing strong demand for its portfolio of unmanned aerial vehicles and intelligence systems defining the next generation of high-tech warfare.With the active conflict in Eastern Europe and lingering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the expectation is for further growth. Even with shares sitting at a 52-week and an all-time high, I believe there's more upside for investors.The financial and operating trends from AeroVironment over the past year have been impressive. For the fiscal third quarter covering the period ending Jan. 27, 2024, the company reported record revenue of $187 million, a 39% year-over-year increase. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.63 was even stronger, up 91% from the prior year's quarter. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
