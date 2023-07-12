Is AGNC Investment a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While real estate investment trusts (REITs) have suffered over the past year as interest rates have risen, investors are beginning to take a closer look at the mortgage REIT space. These stocks have pretty big dividend yields, and can make enticing prospects for a dividend investor's portfolio.That said, mortgage REITs are different than most REITs and it pays to understand how they work. One of the biggest mortgage REITs is AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). Is the stock a buy? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading