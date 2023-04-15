|
Is AGNC Investment Stock a Buy?
For income investors, focusing only on a stock's big yield can be like the terrible outcome you'd expect between a moth and flame. That's something to keep in mind as you look at AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and its huge 14% or so dividend yield. If that number has you thinking about adding the stock to your portfolio, you need to read more before hitting the buy button.AGNC is a real estate investment trust (REIT), a corporate structure specifically designed to pass income on to shareholders in a tax-advantaged fashion. That said, AGNC does not own physical property, like most REITs. It owns mortgage securities known as collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs). The dynamics of owning a property are fairly simple; you find a tenant and collect rent. The situation is far more complex with CMOs, which are basically pools of mortgages rolled up into a bond-like security that trades based on supply and demand.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
