AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The stock's dividend yield is a shockingly high 17% as of this writing. But if you look at the dividend history, you come away with a clear message: You can't rely on the dividend if you are using it to pay for your living expenses. So, despite the yield, AGNC isn't a buy for income-focused investors in November or, frankly, any other month of the year. But total return investors may still want to take a look.

All the information you need to explain why AGNC isn't a reliable dividend stock is contained in a single chart. Note in the graph below that the dividend (the orange line) has been highly volatile and has generally trended lower for more than a decade. Worse, the stock price (the purple line) tends to follow the dividend. So, if you bought a decade ago, you'd have less income and less capital. That's a terrible outcome for a dividend investor trying to live off of their dividends.

Continue reading