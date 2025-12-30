AGNC Investment b Aktie
Is AGNC Investment Stock a Buy Now?
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a fairly well-run mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT). If you are looking to add an mREIT to your portfolio, it could be a good option.However, before you buy AGNC and its huge 13% dividend yield, you need to step back and consider what you are really looking for. If your goals align with management's goals, it could be worth buying. If not, AGNC Investment will likely disappoint you.A property-owning real estate investment trust (REIT) is fairly easy to understand. These companies do what you would do if you owned a rental property, just on a much larger scale. Essentially, a REIT allows you access to institutional-level properties with the added bonus of the dividends avoiding corporate-level taxation (you have to pay taxes on REIT dividends as if they were earned income).
