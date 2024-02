Is AGNC Investment the Best Dividend Stock for You?

Income-minded investors won't find a much higher-paying option right now than AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), with its dividend yield of almost 15%. That's a much higher yearly payout than the stock market's average annual gain.However, stepping into this high-yielding stock simply because of its hefty dividend isn't necessarily the best move. There's more to the story. There's a lot more to the story, in fact.But first things first.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel