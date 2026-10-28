Is AI Overhyped? Apollo Economist Sees "Zero Financial Payoff" Beyond Tech Companies

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the biggest story in the stock market. Major tech companies are investing hundreds of billions of dollars to develop advanced AI models that they hope will power a new generation of economic growth. If it works as expected, AI could create a more prosperous future. But what if AI doesn't pay off?

Apollo Global Management Chief Economist Torsten Slok published new research on Saturday that made a bold (and bearish) statement about the future of AI. Despite widespread AI hype, Slok's analysis finds that AI technology has delivered "zero financial payoff to corporate America outside of tech."

Let's look at what this new Apollo research might mean for AI stocks -- and how you should invest if you're bearish about the AI boom.

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