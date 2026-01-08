Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
08.01.2026 13:00:00
Is AI Still a Market Tailwind as We Head Into 2026?
It's important to distinguish between the outlook for AI spending and stock valuations. Just because individual stocks like Palantir Technologies trade at 167 times forward earnings doesn't mean the overall AI market is in a bubble. While some AI-related stocks may be overvalued, it doesn't necessarily follow that a bubble is about to burst. In fact, evidence from companies with exposure to early cycle AI spending shows no signs of a slowdown.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!