Is Airbnb a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A recent first-quarter earnings update showed that strong travel demand is still lifting Airbnb 's (NASDAQ: ABNB) business to new heights. The rental platform specialist is solidly profitable and cash-flow-positive, and the short-term outlook is upbeat despite slowing economic growth rates in many parts of the world.Yet some investors are concerned about the prospects for weaker sales trends ahead. Airbnb's elevated valuation is a worry, too. Let's take a closer look at whether the stock is still an attractive option for investors in 2023.Airbnb's early 2023 sales trends didn't disappoint. Revenue jumped 24% after adjusting for currency exchange rate swings, marking just a modest slowdown from the prior quarter's blazing 31% spike.Continue reading