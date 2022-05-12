|
Is Airbnb a Buy Now?
Bear markets can seem unfair: Once the selling starts, fundamentals tend to be ignored, and share prices move lower.This has been the case for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). The stock is down 45% from last year's high and lower by 30% year to date. Nevertheless, its fundamentals are not only rock-solid -- they're downright impressive. So is now the time to buy this proverbial baby that's being thrown out with the bathwater?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
