Is Airbnb a Buy Now?

Sometimes beating expectations is not enough to wow investors. Consider the case of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), which just reported revenue of $2.5 billion for the three-month period ended June 30 and diluted earnings per share of $0.98. Both results were up double digits over the prior-year period and exceeded Wall Street estimates. Yet, shares of the vacation rental site slid more than 5% immediately following the announcement. Of course, that's after skyrocketing 66% since the start of 2023. So should investors buy Airbnb shares right now? Let's take a closer look at these latest financial results and try to draw some conclusions about this travel stock. Nights and experiences booked, a key performance indicator to understand the health of Airbnb 's business, totaled 115.1 million last quarter, up 11% over Q2 2022. That's a massive sum, to be fair, but it was lower than analysts' expectations. And gross booking value (GBV), the dollar amount of all the bookings during the period, increased 13% to $19.1 billion.