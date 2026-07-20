Airbnb Aktie
WKN DE: A2QG35 / ISIN: US0090661010
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20.07.2026 04:33:01
Is Airbnb a Stock to Sell After an Insider Let Go of 237,000 Shares?
Joseph Gebbia, a Director at Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), sold 236,601 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 15, 2026, and July 16, 2026, for a total transaction value of $35.5 million, according to this SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($150.17); post-transaction value based on July 16, 2026, market close ($147.80).Airbnb operates as a leading global digital marketplace for short-term lodging and experiences, with a market capitalization of $86.6 billion and TTM revenue of $12.6 billion. The company's competitive advantage derives from its expansive network of hosts, proprietary technology platform, and brand recognition in the travel services sector. As of the most recent period, Airbnb maintains a strong financial position with TTM net income of $2.5 billion, demonstrating the profitability of its asset-light, commission-based business model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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