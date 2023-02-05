|
05.02.2023 12:35:00
Is Airbnb Stock a Buy?
Wall Street has become more optimistic about Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) in recent weeks. While the stock is in negative territory over the past full year, shares jumped over 30% in the month of January.Rising confidence about economic growth trends played a big role in that rally. But investors are also projecting that the home- and room-rental giant will have good news to report in its next earnings announcement in a few weeks.With that potential catalyst in mind, let's look at whether Airbnb stock looks attractive today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Airbnbmehr Nachrichten
|
06.02.23
|Does Airbnb Have a Brand Problem? (MotleyFool)
|
05.02.23
|Is Airbnb Stock a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
02.02.23
|Why Airbnb Jumped 30% in January (MotleyFool)
|
01.02.23
|These 3 Companies Share an Attractive Trait With Airbnb (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Airbnbmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Airbnb
|111,06
|-0,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAussagen von Fed-Chef Powell sorgen für Kauflaune: ATX und DAX kräftig im Plus -- Asien mit Abgaben zum Handelsschluss
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit Gewinnen im Mittwochshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Verluste verzeichnet.