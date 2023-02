Is Airbnb Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street has become more optimistic about Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) in recent weeks. While the stock is in negative territory over the past full year, shares jumped over 30% in the month of January.Rising confidence about economic growth trends played a big role in that rally. But investors are also projecting that the home- and room-rental giant will have good news to report in its next earnings announcement in a few weeks.With that potential catalyst in mind, let's look at whether Airbnb stock looks attractive today.Continue reading