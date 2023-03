Is Airbnb Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many of the companies that struggled at the peak of the pandemic are now seeing their businesses rebound. That's what is happening with Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), which runs a vacation rental platform. For obvious reasons, traveling wasn't popular when COVID-19 first struck and lockdowns ensued.Things are different now: People are traveling again, and Airbnb is benefiting. But can the company maintain its momentum for a while, or will its fortunes continue to fluctuate the way they have over the past three years? Let's look deeper into Airbnb's business and figure out whether its shares are worth buying today.Last year, economic conditions were difficult for most people, especially amid 40-year-high inflation. And in such an environment, traveling is not always at the top of the list of things they want to spend money on. And a war led to Airbnb shutting down its business in Russia and Belarus.Continue reading