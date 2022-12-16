|
Is Airbnb Stock a Screaming Buy? Here's What the Charts Say
Not every selloff is a buying opportunity, but when a high-quality stock is down, it's worth taking a closer look.As a business, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has had a stellar year, making a full recovery from the pandemic and then some. In the third quarter, revenue was up 29% to $2.9 billion, and net income jumped 46% to $1.2 billion. Despite those results, the stock has been moving in the opposite direction this year, down 44% year to date, as the chart below shows.Continue reading
