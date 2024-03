Is Airbnb Stock Going to $180? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So

With the fading of the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world emerged from their lockdowns and social-distancing bubbles to start traveling again. Demand in the travel industry has been strong, benefiting companies throughout the sector, particularly the original large-scale DIY accommodation service Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).With shares up over 90% since the beginning of 2023, some might think the company's stock has flown too high. Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil isn't one of them. Last month, he maintained his positive (read: buy) recommendation on the specialty travel company's shares while raising his price target from $160 to $180. That isn't too far above the shares' current level, so reaching it is a real possibility in the near term.Patil's update came closely on the heels of Airbnb 's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings release. Many significant financial and operational metrics for the company rose on an annual basis. These included revenue (up 18%), free cash flow (up 12%), nights and experiences booked (up 14%), and active listings (up 18%). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel