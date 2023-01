Is Alexandria Real Estate Equity a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sometimes a great company is stuck in a sector with lousy sentiment. Investors might jump at the chance to get the stock at a great price, only to be run over by investors who hate the sector in general. This is the case in the office real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) is a great stock sitting in the discount bin.Image source: Getty Images.Alexandria Real Estate Equities is an office REIT that focuses primarily on life sciences companies and tech companies. It has a long track record of developing collaborative life sciences, agtech, and technology campuses in major urban areas, including San Francisco, Boston, and San Diego among others. As of the end of September, it has an asset base of 74.5 million square feet. Alexandria's tenant base runs the gamut of pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, technology companies, government agencies, and academic institutions. Continue reading