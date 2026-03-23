Gewinne 4.000€ in Gold. Von Krypto bis zu Aktien, ETFs, ETCs und Edelmetallen: Diversifiziere dein Portfolio und sichere dir deine Gewinnchance. -W-

Alibaba Aktie

Alibaba für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.03.2026 19:55:00

Is Alibaba Stock a Buy Right Now?

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) doesn't want to be known as just an e-commerce giant any longer. Throughout 2025, the Chinese company leaned into its ambitions to become a cloud and artificial intelligence leader. The most recent quarterly results, however, paint a complicated picture of a business that's thriving in some ways, but uncertain in others.Alibaba's cloud intelligence line grew by 36% in this latest quarter compared to the same period last year. Overall, though, Alibaba reported a 66% year-over-year decline in net income. The steep drop is mostly attributed to a strategic pivot into technology investments, improved user experiences, and quick commerce. The main question, however, is whether Alibaba is too late in its efforts to catch up as a leader in AI and cloud services. Yes, a 36% increase in its cloud business this past quarter is promising, but there's real concern regarding the e-commerce side. Most problematic is the 74% year-over-year decline in operating income. The compression in the company's profits is real, and it's making shareholders nervous. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alibaba

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alibaba

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alibaba 108,00 -0,55% Alibaba

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 12
22.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.03.26 KW 12: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.03.26 KW 12: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Deeskalation im Iran: ATX & DAX leichter erwartet -- Asiens Börsen höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften leichter in die Sitzung gehen. Die Börsen in Fernost notieren am Dienstag auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen