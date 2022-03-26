|
26.03.2022 15:00:00
Is Align Technology a Buy?
If orthodontics sounds like a boring field to invest in, you probably haven't heard of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN).Far from being a dental supply company, the core of Align's business is its Invisalign transparent teeth straightener, which helps people improve their smiles more fashionably and more comfortably than traditional straightening solutions like braces.And where there's disruption of an old paradigm with a new one, there's money to be made for those who are willing to invest, which is exciting. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!