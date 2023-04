Is Ally Financial Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) shares are up 7% in 2023, they are down about 11% (as of this writing) since March 8, when the news broke of SVB Financial's ailing Silicon Valley Bank trying to raise additional capital. This is a clear sign that even financial institutions with no direct exposure to the banking fiasco have been getting punished. But to be clear, Ally isn't exactly immune to the broader macroeconomic picture, either. Down 53% from its all-time high, is this mid-cap bank stock a buy? Here's what investors need to know about this all-digital financial-services business. Inflation became a serious problem toward the end of 2021 when the Federal Reserve finally admitted that rapidly rising prices weren't transitory after all. This prefaced the beginning of rapid interest rate hikes throughout 2022 and into this year to curb inflation. In fact, this has been the fastest period of rate increases in U.S. history. Many growth stocks saw their prices plummet as a result. Continue reading