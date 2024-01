Is Ally Financial Stock a Buy?

It was nearly a year ago that the banking industry was rattled by the failures of a few sizable financial institutions. Investors quickly soured on the entire sector, but they appear to be warming up to it once again.Just look at leading online bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY). Its shares rose by 43% in 2023. And the fact that Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway owns a 9.6% stake in the lender might be enticing for investors looking to put money to work in this sector.Let's dive deeper into this digital bank stock to figure out if the shares are worthy of your investment dollars right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel