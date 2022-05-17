|
17.05.2022 12:00:00
Is Alphabet a Buy After Q1 Earnings?
The last several weeks have been a mixed bag as companies, namely big tech, reported earnings. In 2021, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) posted impressive results quarter after quarter. Whether it was driven by the astonishing growth in its video platform, YouTube, or the pace at which its cloud computing segment is catching up to incumbents Microsoft and Amazon, investors applauded Alphabet's stock as it rocketed nearly 70% in 2021 compared to the 27% return in the S&P 500.Throughout 2022, investors have witnessed a precipitous sell-off of equities, particularly in technology companies. For reference, the Nasdaq Composite index is down over 25% year to date. Although Alphabet's first-quarter 2022 earnings illustrated some plateauing growth areas, management hinted at several catalysts that could be strong tailwinds for the company in the long run. Let's unpack the company's earnings and analyze the overall health of the business and the subsequent investor sentiment following the report.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!