|
28.03.2023 12:52:00
Is Alphabet a Good AI Stock to Buy Right Now?
The potential of artificial intelligence (AI) has been thrust into the public eye of late, thanks to advances such as using AI to create art and the impressive, human-like responses from OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot. The latter's success led Microsoft to invest billions into OpenAI.But when Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) introduced Bard, its competitor to ChatGPT, in February, the chatbot provided an incorrect response to a question posed in a promotional video. This contributed to a disappointing debut for Bard, and led to Alphabet stock plunging $100 billion in market value.The reality is that Alphabet's flub with Bard isn't a "sky is falling" scenario for the tech giant's AI aspirations. An examination into the company's current AI use helps put its Bard debut into perspective, allowing investors to better gauge if Alphabet is a good investment for its AI capabilities.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!