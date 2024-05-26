|
26.05.2024 13:15:00
Is Alphabet a Good Dividend Stock?
Dividend-paying tech stocks were once a rare breed. But this year big names in tech have suddenly started offering dividends. For example, Salesforce and Facebook parent Meta Platforms both initiated dividends in February.Joining them is Google owner Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), which implemented a dividend for the first time in April. As one of the largest companies in the world, with a market cap over $2 trillion, Alphabet possesses the ability to make this move, especially in light of its smaller tech brethren doing so.Now that it's paying dividends, does Alphabet make a good income stock? Considering an investment in the tech giant based on its dividend requires taking a deeper look into the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
